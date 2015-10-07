About Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

Located in the Washington, DC metropolitan region, Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs (GRF) is a full-service professional services firm providing clients with financial, tax and consulting solutions. Since 1981, the firm has supported the financial and operational success of nonprofits, government contractors, for-profit entities, partnerships, trusts and individuals.

GRF is recognized among Inside Public Accounting’s Top 200 Firms, Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work For, the Washington Business Journal’s Top 25 Accounting Firms and The Washington Post’s Top Work Places. Accounting Today also honored the firm among their 2017 Firms to Watch and Top Firms in the Capital Region.