Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

Contact: Melanie Perera

4550 Montgomery Ave Suite 650N
Bethesda
Maryland
20814
United States

Tel: 3019519090

Website: http://www.grfcpa.com/

About Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

Located in the Washington, DC metropolitan region, Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs (GRF) is a full-service professional services firm providing clients with financial, tax and consulting solutions. Since 1981, the firm has supported the financial and operational success of nonprofits, government contractors, for-profit entities, partnerships, trusts and individuals.

GRF is recognized among Inside Public Accounting’s Top 200 Firms, Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work For, the Washington Business Journal’s Top 25 Accounting Firms and The Washington Post’s Top Work Places. Accounting Today also honored the firm among their 2017 Firms to Watch and Top Firms in the Capital Region.

2 jobs with Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

  • Proposal Writer

    • Bethesda, Maryland
    • Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

    Looking for an experienced level marketing role at an energetic & passionate company? Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, a Bethesda, MD CPA Firm is in s...

  • Marketing Specialist

    • Bethesda, Maryland
    • Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

    Looking for an experienced level marketing role at an energetic & passionate company? Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, a Bethesda, MD CPA Firm is in s...

