Center for Adoption Support and Education
Contact: Kathy Sheehan
4000 Blackburn Lane
Suite 260
Burtonsville
MD
20866
United States
Tel: 301-476-8525
Website: http://www.adoptionsupport.org/
About Center for Adoption Support and Education
The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) in Burtonsville, MD was founded in 1998, and is one of the premier organizations in the country providing innovative and specialized services to adoptive and foster families.
2 jobs with Center for Adoption Support and Education
-
Clinical Therapist
The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) is seeking a full-time therapist to provide individual and family therapy to foster and ad...
-
Case Manager (Post Adoption)
Post Adoption Case Manager to provides family support.