About Sentara Healthcare

Sentara Healthcare is one of the most progressive and integrated health care organizations in the nation, located mainly in Southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina with additional sites in Charlottesville, Covington and Woodbridge, VA. Sentara operates more than 100 care giving sites, including eight acute care hospitals with a total of 1,911 beds, nine outpatient care facilities, seven nursing centers, three assisted living centers, nine advanced imaging centers and about 380 primary care and multi-specialty physicians. Sentara also offers a full range of award-winning health coverage plans, home health and hospice services, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, including Nightingale - the region’s first air ambulance service.