About Arlington County (Virginia) Government

Arlington County is a distinctive urban/metropolitan 25-square-mile community, adjacent to Washington, D.C., which offers cultural diversity, a high quality of life and a family-oriented living environment. Arlington's location in the center of the Washington Metropolitan region, just five minutes away from Washington by car or Metro subway, has made the County a highly desirable business and residential location. Arlington County Government employs a staff and a workforce of approximately 3,000.