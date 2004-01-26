Housing Opportunities Commission
ABOUT HOC
The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County (HOC) was established in 1974 to better respond to the County’s need for affordable housing. HOC is authorized to acquire, own, lease, and operate housing; to provide for the construction or renovation of housing; obtain financial assistance from any public or private source to assist its housing activities; and arrange for social services, resident services and day care.
HOC has creatively responded to the changes that affect the production of affordable housing. As federal subsidies for public housing were slashed, HOC sought and found other ways to produce affordable housing in the County. Because of this, HOC is considered a national leader in developing affordable housing.
MISSION STATEMENT
The mission of the Housing Opportunities Commission is to provide affordable housing and supportive services that enhance the lives of low- and moderate-income families and individuals throughout Montgomery County, Maryland so that:
No one in Montgomery County is living in substandard housing;
- We strengthen families and communities as good neighbors;
- We establish an efficient and productive environment that fosters trust, open communication and mutual respect;
- We work with advocates and providers to maintain support for all the work of the Commission.
- To achieve this mission, HOC operates as a public housing agency, a housing finance agency and a housing developer.
The Montgomery County government provides funding for the Commission to manage the following service programs:
- Affordable Housing Development: acquires Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs) for rental to lower-income families;
- Public Housing Management: maintains community norms and relationships between homeowner associations and public housing residents;
- Services to Residents in Assisted Housing: provides counseling and support services to low-income individuals and families in assisted housing; and
- Housing Resource Service: provides up-to-date information on available housing programs.
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
The Housing Opportunities Commission offers a favorable cafeteria style Employee Benefits Package enabling employees to design their benefits plan to best suit their personal needs, lifestyle and family situation. In addition, HOC has several benefits specifically designed as tax saving vehicles assisting employees in stretching their paychecks and making the most of the money they earn.
Provided below is a listing of some of the employee benefits that are available to employees of HOC.
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Vision Insurance
Family Life Insurance
Group Term Life Insurance
Long Term Disability Coverage
Flexible Work Schedule Arrangements
Ten Holidays
Vacation Leave
Personal Leave
Sick Leave
Retirement Plan
Deferred Compensation Plan
And much more ...
16 jobs with Housing Opportunities Commission
Public Information Specialist
This is a professional position that provides a range of graphic services expertise to the Office of Legislative and Public Affairs in the areas of...
Program Assistant
This position will provide administrative and program support for the Client Services department. Will provide customer service to internal and ex...
-
Director of Property Management
HOC is seeking an experienced senior executive and property management professional as its Director of Property Management to lead its Property Man...
-
Financial Analyst
This position is responsible for financial analysis, financial modeling, and supporting the underwriting and portfolio management functions within ...
-
Housing Specialist
Determine eligibility and continued participation for HOC Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing applicants and families.
Program Specialist
This is a professional position that is responsible for the administration of three permanent housing grant programs
Resident Counselor III
This position provides case management, counseling and referral services to participants in the Family Self Sufficiency program.
-
Procurement Officer
This is a professional, supervisory position responsible for directing the operational activities of the purchasing and contract administration and...
PC Technician
Troubleshoot & resolve complex personal computer hardware/software/peripheral problems. Will install, configure, repair, & maintain personal comput...
-
Program Assistant I
This position will provide administrative and program support for Client Services. Will provide customer service to internal and external clients.
Trades Maintenance Worker III
This position is responsible for the installation, operation, modification, repair, troubleshooting and testing of new and existing heating, ventil...
-
Administrative Assistant
This position reports to the Director of Real Estate and provides direct, confidential, executive-level administrative support to the Director and ...
Real Estate Transaction Attorney
The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County is one of the nation's preeminent public housing and housing finance agencies at the fore...
-
Trades Maintenance Worker II
This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, a...
