The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County (HOC) was established in 1974 to better respond to the County’s need for affordable housing. HOC is authorized to acquire, own, lease, and operate housing; to provide for the construction or renovation of housing; obtain financial assistance from any public or private source to assist its housing activities; and arrange for social services, resident services and day care.

HOC has creatively responded to the changes that affect the production of affordable housing. As federal subsidies for public housing were slashed, HOC sought and found other ways to produce affordable housing in the County. Because of this, HOC is considered a national leader in developing affordable housing.



MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Housing Opportunities Commission is to provide affordable housing and supportive services that enhance the lives of low- and moderate-income families and individuals throughout Montgomery County, Maryland so that:

No one in Montgomery County is living in substandard housing;

We strengthen families and communities as good neighbors;

We establish an efficient and productive environment that fosters trust, open communication and mutual respect;

We work with advocates and providers to maintain support for all the work of the Commission.

To achieve this mission, HOC operates as a public housing agency, a housing finance agency and a housing developer.

The Montgomery County government provides funding for the Commission to manage the following service programs:

Affordable Housing Development: acquires Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs) for rental to lower-income families;

Public Housing Management: maintains community norms and relationships between homeowner associations and public housing residents;

Services to Residents in Assisted Housing: provides counseling and support services to low-income individuals and families in assisted housing; and

Housing Resource Service: provides up-to-date information on available housing programs.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

The Housing Opportunities Commission offers a favorable cafeteria style Employee Benefits Package enabling employees to design their benefits plan to best suit their personal needs, lifestyle and family situation. In addition, HOC has several benefits specifically designed as tax saving vehicles assisting employees in stretching their paychecks and making the most of the money they earn.

Provided below is a listing of some of the employee benefits that are available to employees of HOC.

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Family Life Insurance

Group Term Life Insurance

Long Term Disability Coverage

Flexible Work Schedule Arrangements

Ten Holidays

Vacation Leave

Personal Leave

Sick Leave

Retirement Plan

Deferred Compensation Plan

And much more ...