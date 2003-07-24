About American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association was founded in 1925. It is a not-for-profit scientific and professional association for speech-language pathologists, audiologists, and speech and hearing scientists. ASHA is committed to the consumers of our services, the more than 42 million Americans with communication disorders. ASHA's mission is to ensure that all people with speech-language, and hearing disorders receive quality services from well-educated professionals.



The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) certifies practicing clinicians, conducts and accredits educational programs for its members, informs the public about communication disorders, produces and markets educational materials, monitors legislation, and lobbies state and federal governments. ASHA represents more than 198,000 speech-language pathologists, audiologist, and speech and hearing scientists.



The Association's National Office, in Rockville, Maryland, employs more than 290 individuals in a wide range of occupations. Some staff members are speech-language pathologists and audiologists. Other professionals provide expertise in a variety of fields from accounting, information processing and marketing to convention and meeting planning, customer service and desktop publishing.



ASHA has been recognized as a "Great Place to Work" by Washingtonian Magazine and by the State of Maryland and Montgomery County Work/Life Alliance. ASHA has also earned recognition as a "Best Workplace for Commuters." A number of public service campaigns, media advertising campaigns, and membership promotion materials that our staff have worked on have earned awards. The ASHA Leader, our bi-weekly tabloid, has earned numerous awards for general excellence and feature articles. Our website has also earned a number of awards. In addition, the National Office has received awards for our recycling efforts.



For more information about our organization, see our website at www. asha.org.



