Sparks Group (formerly SPARKS, Sparks IT Solutions, and Sparks Personnel) is the Washington DC Area's leading temporary staffing and full-time recruiting services provider. Whether you are seeking your next opportunity or looking to add talent, Sparks Group is the ideal partner for you! Each of our four divisions (Sparks Office, Sparks Accounting & Finance, Sparks IT, and Sparks Creative) specializes in placing professionals in temporary/contract, temporary-to-full-time, and full-time roles across a diverse array of staffing categories, positions and levels including: office/administrative, customer service, human resources and talent acquisition, legal support, government and cleared personnel, mortgage/banking, accounting and finance, contracts and procurement, information technology and creative/marketing.

Sparks Group brings over four decades of experience placing professionals in challenging and rewarding positions at many of the area’s most prestigious organizations. Our primary focus is presenting opportunities that match each candidate’s skill-sets, experience levels, career objectives, and growth needs. Sparks Group has regularly ranked as one of the top US staffing and recruiting firms having been named to Inavero’s Best of Staffing Lists® for Client and Employee Satisfaction (2012-2017). Additionally, Sparks Group is proud to have been recently selected for other awards Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2017 Best Staffing Firms to Work For, Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work (2017), the Washington Post’s Top Workplaces® List (2017, 2014), Forbes® Best Professional Recruiting Firms (2017), and the National Capital Business Ethics Award.