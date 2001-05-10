Grady Management Inc.
About Grady Management Inc.
Join one of the leading Property Management Firms in the Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD markets since 1965.
Grady Management Inc. is a full service residential, commercial and consulting real estate firm that has assembled a portfolio of apartment communities and commercial properties in locations throughout the east coast. Grady Management also provides asset management and consulting services throughout the United States. Recognized be IREM, the Institute of Real Estate Management, as an ACCREDITED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION (AMO), Grady Management is among only 3% of management companies nationwide that hold this designation.
Responsible for managing all Grady-owned communities as well as portfolios for a variety of third party clients, Grady Management has earned a reputation for exceptional management than enhances both the resident's quality of life and the property's financial returns. This framework presents a win-win situation for both owners and residents and ensures the long term health of the communities. Our motto "Exceptional People.Exceptional Communities" is more than just words for thousands of people living at communities managed by Grady Management, Inc.
The following is a brief outline of Grady Management's experience:
- Performed over 350 feasibility studies on the purchase and viability of apartment communities for ourselves and clients. Our extensive files include details on nearly 1,000 residential and commercial properties in the greater Washington and Baltimore Metro Region.
- Raised equity in excess of $36,000,000 to purchase 11 properties using limited partnership structures.
- Completed over $34 million dollars of interior apartment modernization (rehabs) and supervised over $30 million dollars of common area renovations.
- Successfully turned around 13 distressed properties totaling 6,142 units
- Recognized as a leader in energy conservation technology. Since 1972, our energy conservation measures have saved clients over $50,000,000. Local utility companies have acknowledged Grady Management as a leader in utility conservation.
- Leased up from construction over 10,000 rental units.
- Arranged financing loans for 45 communities with loan proceeds in excess of $650,000,000.
- Managed over 38,000 apartment units in over 105 locations over the last 44+ years.
- Managing 19 LIHTC Tax Credit communities.
- Extensive experience in managing various types of subsidized apartment programs, which have included 100% Elderly Section 8,100% Section 8 Family, 236 program, 221(d)(4) new construction, Section 8 Vouchers and various local and state low to moderate income programs
- Managed over 600,000 square feet of commercial retail and office space.
- Successfully converted 9 rental communities, comprised of over 2,000 units, to condominium and co-op ownership. The $76,000,000 sell out of these units was handled by Grady Realtors.
