The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is the primary advocate for the world''''''''s leading Source plasma collectors and producers of plasma-based and recombinant biological therapies. The mission of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is to promote the availability of and access to safe and effective plasma protein therapeutics for all patients in the world.



The medicines produced by PPTA members are used in treating life-threatening diseases and serious medical conditions including bleeding disorders, immune system deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, burns and shock. As the global representative for the plasma collection and therapeutics industry. PPTA works cooperatively with patient groups, policymakers, regulatory agencies and other stakeholders to address critical issues.