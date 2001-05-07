About Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

Established in 1996 by experts in military healthcare acquisition, Axiom Resource Management (AXIOM) provides superior program management and analytical support to clients in both the government and private sector. AXIOM’s cadre of experienced healthcare analysts, epidemiologists, and public health analysts are recognized throughout the Military Health System (MHS) and are strategically located across the United States supporting clients in San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Aurora, Colorado…