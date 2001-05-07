Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

Established in 1996 by experts in military healthcare acquisition, Axiom Resource Management (AXIOM) provides superior program management and analytical support to clients in both the government and private sector. AXIOM’s cadre of experienced healthcare analysts, epidemiologists, and public health analysts are recognized throughout the Military Health System (MHS) and are strategically located across the United States supporting clients in San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Aurora, Colorado…

6 jobs with Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

  • Health Policy Research Analyst

    • Aurora, Colorado
    • Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

    Health Policy Research Analyst to support Medical Benefits and Reimbursement Division in Aurora, Colorado.  This position will focus on researching...

  • Requirements Analyst

    • Falls Church, Virginia
    • Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

      Axiom Resource Management is seeking a Requirements Analyst to support a Military Healthcare client in Falls Church, VA.  Ideal candidate will ma...

  • Management Analyst

    • Falls Church, Virginia
    • Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

    Seeking a Management Analyst to support a high profile and dynamic VA Integration project.

  • Reimbursement Analyst

    • Aurora, Colorado
    • Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

    We are seeking a Health Care Reimbursement Analyst to join the Defense Health Agency’s Medical Benefits and Reimbursement Division in Aurora, CO. S...

  • Financial Analyst

    • Arlington, Virginia
    • Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

    We are currently seeking a Financial Analyst to support the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in Arlington...

  • RN Clinical Analyst

    • San Diego, California
    • Axiom Resource Management, Inc.

    We are currently seeking an RN Clinical Analyst to support the Expeditionary Medical Encounter Database (EMED) and Department of Medical Modeling a...

