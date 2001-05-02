Westat
Westat, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC, is an employee-owned research corporation serving agencies of the U.S. Government, state and local governments, businesses, and foundations. We conduct surveys and program evaluations, provide statistical research, and offer related services. Our multiproject environment provides career opportunities in health, energy, education, transportation, the environment, human services, and the workforce. We combine the relevant research area expertise
Bilingual At-Home Telephone Data Collectors
evenings (6pm-9pm ET), late evenings (9pm-12am ET) (Sat. 10am-6pm ET, Sun. 2pm-10pm ET) Be 18 or olderHave at least six months of prior survey data...
Telephone Data Collector In Center
Evenings (6pm-12pm ET Weekends (Sat. 10a-6pm ET, Sun. 2pm-9pm ET) be 18 or olderhave at least six months of prior survey data collection and/or cal...
Support Operations Coordinator
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Programmer
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Research Intern
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Senior Study Director-Evaluation
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Research Backup Physician - Nationwide Travel
Research Corporation seeks a backup physician for an ongoing national health/nutrition study. Individual will be part of a large medical team. Must...
Digital & Social Media Specialist
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Senior Biostatistician
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
RESEARCH PHYSICIAN-Nationwide Travel
Research Corporation seeks a full-time physician for an ongoing national health/nutrition study. Individual will be part of a large medical team. M...
RESEARCH RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGIST-Nationwide Travel
Research Corporation seeks a full-time radiologic technologist for an ongoing national health/nutrition study. Individual will be part of a large m...
Senior Systems Analyst
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Study Manager-Laboratory Specialist
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Tobacco Research Associate
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Tobacco Research Analyst
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Senior Survey Sampling Statistician
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Senior Survey Methodologist
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
Research Assistant
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...