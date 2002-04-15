About American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is a non-profit, nongovernmental membership organization. Currently, AAAS counts among its ranks 143,000 members from 130 countries, while its weekly journal Science is read by more than 500,000 people around the world. In addition, the 285 scientific and engineering societies that are official AAAS affiliates comprise more than 10 million members.



The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world's largest federation of scientists from a variety of disciplines, works to advance science for human well-being through its projects, programs, and publications. With more than 143,000 members and 285 affiliated societies, AAAS furthers the work of scientists and facilitates cooperation among them, fosters scientific freedom and responsibility, advances education in science, mathematics, and technology, and increases the public's understanding of science. AAAS serves as an authoritative source for information on the latest developments in science, and bridges gaps among scientists, policymakers, and the public.

AAAS publishes the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Science, and offers a number of electronic features on the World Wide Web. The association conducts many programs in the areas of science policy, science education, and international scientific cooperation. Its annual meeting brings together scientists from around the world to explore and discuss the latest research.

