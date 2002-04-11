About Fairfax County Public Schools - FCPS

Fairfax County Public Schools, located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. and one of the nation''s largest school systems, has unique opportunities for highly motivated, creative individuals who would like to help us build the future...child by child. FCPS is a growing, diverse school system.



FCPS Overview



Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is the nation's 10th largest public school system, serving more than 187,000 students in the most populous jurisdiction in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Students are educated in 196 schools, centers, and programs. Special programs include foreign language partial-immersion programs, a gifted and talented program, English for speakers of other languages, the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, and Advanced Placement (AP) courses. More than 94.5 percent of FCPS graduates go on to postsecondary education, and FCPS students consistently measure among the highest-achieving students in the nation. The school system provides outstanding health and retirements systems to its more than 25,000 employees.



FCPS has an annual budget of $2.2 billion and a Capital Improvement Program budget of $650.6 million over five years, which includes renovations to existing facilities and new construction to meet the needs of a still-growing county. Currently, FCPS maintains 25.2 million square feet of school and office space, plus 16.7 million square feet of roof area. The school system maintains a strong web presence at www.fcps.edu, including an e-mail information service that provides emergency messages, school board meeting information, and press releases to subscribers. Local and regional businesses provide critical support to FCPS through individual and system-wide partnerships, helping with instruction and benefiting students as well as the community.



Interested applicants are invited to log on to careers.fcps.edu to view available positions, submit a resume, and to create job search agents.FCPS has a strong benefits program. Every employee is eligible for the following:

-Medical

-Dental

-Vision

-Short and Long-Term Disability

-Life Insurance

-Savings Plans

-Long-Term Care Insurance

-Employee Assistance Program

-Tuition Reimbursement

-Retirement Plan

-Leave Programs

