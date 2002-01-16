About EMMES Corporation

The EMMES Corporation, organized in 1977, is a privately owned Contract Research Organization (CRO) located in Rockville, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., a short distance from NIH, FDA, and the Route I-270 biotechnology corridor. EMMES is dedicated to providing statistical and epidemiological expertise, computer systems development, data management, study monitoring, regulatory guidance, and overall operational support to clients engaged in clinical and biomedical research.