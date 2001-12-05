About The Motley Fool

"Educate, amuse, enrich." That's our global mission, carried out through our award-winning website, best selling books, NPR radio show, syndicated newspaper column, and a growing series of market-beating subscription newsletters. We communicate common-sense money management skills and superior investment ideas in plain English.





We spend our days puncturing pretensions. So it follows that our Alexandria, Virginia HQ is an unpretentious place to work. No suits. No neckties. No pantyhose. No problem if you want to puzzle out a dilemma playing ping-pong or pool.



The Fool's vacation policy is pretty straightforward: take what you need. That's right, as long as you get your work done and consult with your supervisor in advance, you may take any reasonable amount of time off. With pay, of course. Huh? Unlimited paid time off? What's the catch? Well... nothing, actually. Fools treat themselves, their company and their co-workers with fairness and respect, so you will not abuse such a wonderfully Foolish benefit.

Work Schedule



Work like a grown-up. A Fool's work is never done, but that doesn't mean we work all the time. As a general rule, Fools start their day about 9:30 am. Lots of Fools work a standard 40-50 hour workweek. But we recognize that everyone is different. We try to stay flexible. Working with your supervisors, you can customize your work schedule to meet the particular demands of your job.Foolish Benefits 2005

Health Care



The Fool offers comprehensive health, vision, and dental coverage through Guardian's PPO plan. And if you are electing coverage for yourself, it's only $1 per paycheck! Most benefits are even effective on your date of hire.

Stock Program



Vacation



Work Schedule



Pre-Tax Savings Programs



* 401(k) Plan through Prudential: Employees can contribute up to the legal limit each year. And as financial educators, we strongly encourage you to sock away the full amount. Especially since The Motley Fool matches $.50 on the dollar up to your first 6%.

* Flex Spending Account Plan: Includes Health Spending Account & Dependent Care Account



Family Concern



* Employee Assistance Program: Confidential counseling & referral service for employees and eligible dependents.

* Maternity / Paternity Leave: 8 to 12 weeks off at 100% pay. Plus $500 of take-out meals at The Fool's expense.



Other Great Benefits



* Fool Dollars: Flexible spending account up to $1,200 for gym membership, tuition, work-at-home hardware, domestic partner insurance, and many other approved expenses.

* Free Parking:

* Vet Insurance: Because sometimes the most important person in your life isn't a person, you have an option to purchase.

* Onsite Massage: Stress happens, even here. So, periodically, a licensed therapist comes on site to bliss you out with a seated massage.

* Pizza & Cake Days: Once a month, we enjoy a big gooey cake to spotlight everyone with a pending birthday. And on 12 Fridays per year, we gather for pizza on The Fool. Ask for your favorite toppings.

* Game Room: We've got pool, foos, ping-pong, pop-n-shot, Playstation, Atari, and satellite TV. We play at all hours.

* Dress Code: Anything goes, even white shoes before Memorial Day. We really only have three types of unacceptable dress here at The Fool: Viking helmets with strapless evening gowns; plaid with polka-dots; more than three colors not found in nature.

