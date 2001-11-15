Anne Arundel County Public Schools
About Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) provides a challenging and rewarding educational experience for every child. We offer a comprehensive system-wide multicultural curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade. At every level, the focus is on success for every student. Quality instruction, combined with teacher commitment, provides excellence in our instructional programs. Explore career opportunities with a progressive school system dedicated to providing the very best services to our students, our educators, and our community.
Located on the magnificent Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel County is conveniently located near the cities of Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and is home to the state capitol, Annapolis, which has a rich historical past. Notable landmarks include the United State Naval Academy, Fort George G. Meade, the National Security Agency, and Baltimore Washington International Airport. The county encompasses urban, suburban, and rural areas, with 432 miles of tidal shoreline. Fine dining, state parks, major cultural attractions, the best in entertainment and professional sports are within easy access to our central location.
AACPS offers:
- Excellent Benefits
- Outstanding Right Start Mentor Program for New Teachers
- Tuition Reimbursement for continuing education
- Opportunities for Advancement in the Education Field
For more information about AACPS, visit our website at www.aacps.org/employment
