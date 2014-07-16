Two Rivers Public Charter School
1227 4th Street NE
Washington
DC
20002
United States
Website: http://www.tworiverspcs.org/
2 jobs with Two Rivers Public Charter School
-
Operations Associate
Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for an energetic, dedicated, flexible Operations Associate to work in our school office. The Operation...
-
Lead Teacher (SY18-19)
Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for dynamic, dedicated, flexible lead teachers to become part of a vibrant educational community.