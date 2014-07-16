Two Rivers Public Charter School

1227 4th Street NE
Washington
DC
20002
United States

Website: http://www.tworiverspcs.org/

2 jobs with Two Rivers Public Charter School

Sign up for job alerts

  • Operations Associate

    • Washington, District Of Columbia
    • Two Rivers Public Charter School

    Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for an energetic, dedicated, flexible Operations Associate to work in our school office.  The Operation...

    View details

  • Lead Teacher (SY18-19)

    • Washington D.C.
    • Two Rivers Public Charter School

    Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for dynamic, dedicated, flexible lead teachers to become part of a vibrant educational community.

    View details

Subscribe