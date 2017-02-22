Top 8 Places To Live If You Work In SE DC

The Southeast quadrant of Washington, DC, is a busy place. The U.S. Capitol Building, Supreme Court and Library of Congress make up its northern border and other sizable employers, such as the Navy Yard, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and Nationals' Park are located at the other end. If you’re looking to live downtown or have an easy commute into SE DC, there are several neighborhoods to consider (in no particular order):

1. Capitol Hill

As one of the largest historical residential neighborhoods in Washington, there is a lot of appeal to living in Capitol Hill. Comprised of mostly older row houses of various styles and periods, this neighborhood is a big draw for those working in Congress. Not only is it convenient to get to work, but Capitol Hill also has a lot of qualities residents find appealing. It has numerous eateries, the Folger Shakespeare Library, a weekend flea market, and, of course, the popular Eastern Market. A perfect place to call home in this neighborhood is Townhomes on Capitol Hill being that they are close to a number of Metro stops on the Orange, Blue and Silver Lines including Capitol South, Eastern Market, Potomac Avenue, and even Union Station.

2. Penn Quarter

Capitol Hill's neighbor, Penn Quarter/Chinatown, is located between Pennsylvania Avenue to the south, New York and Massachusetts Avenues to the north, 15th Street to the west and I-395 to the east. If luxury is what you're seeking, this area has amenity-packed living, mainly in the form of apartments, upscale condominiums and penthouse residences. If you’re in the market to rent, Avalon at Gallery Place is a block from Verizon Center, perfect for DC sports fans, and also close to many restaurants nearby. Another attractive aspect of living in Penn Quarter is its convenience. Located in the heart of downtown Washington, Penn Quarter residents are close to the Smithsonian museums, Newseum, Ford's Theatre and many other landmarks. Technically, this neighborhood is located in NW, but its position makes for easy commutes to work. The Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter Metro Station is right in the neighborhood so you can catch the Yellow or Green Line to get to the southern part of Southeast Washington. One stop south of Penn Quarter and you can connect to the Blue, Orange or Silver Lines, which go right through the rest of the Southeast quadrant. Metro and Circulator buses service the area as well.

3. Navy Yard

Located between Capitol Hill and the Anacostia River is the Capitol Riverfront. Also known as Navy Yard, this neighborhood gets its name from the presence of the Washington Navy Yard. Once primarily an industrial area, much has been happening here in recent years. In 2008 the modern Nationals' Park opened. Since that time ongoing construction has been taking place with new commercial and residential buildings planned throughout the vicinity. Other additions include shops and eateries. Metrorail's Green Line runs through this section of town and will bring you to L'Enfant Plaza Station, which will connect to other lines. If you’re in search of an apartment that iswithin close proximity of all Navy Yard has to offer, check out Parc Riverside, a luxury apartment community just two blocks from Navy Yard Metro station and walking distance to the Capitol and Eastern Market.

4. The Southwest Quadrant

The Southwest quadrant has seen a lot over the centuries and is about to undergo another big transformation. The area's boundaries are defined by I-395, Independence Avenue SW, the Washington Channel and the Anacostia River. Due to being separated by I-395 from the northern section of the quadrant, there has not been much in terms of residential spaces in recent decades. However, that appears to be changing. Lots of new shops, restaurants, theaters, parks and other amenities are now being built. If working in SE DC, it's a hop, skip and a jump from SW. Benefits to living here include water views and close proximity to the National Mall, of which Capitol Park Plaza and Twins has both! The Waterfront Metro Station runs the Green Line into SE. If needing to get to points north in the SE quadrant, the L'Enfant Station is only one stop away connecting to Orange, Silver and Blue Lines.

5. Lincoln Park

Located about a mile east of the U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Park is a family-friendly neighborhood further east of Capitol Hill proper. It is named for the federal park that centers the neighborhood, which was created in 1867. Attractive features include the USDA Farmers Market, buses and Metro within a mile's distance. There is not a lot of commercialism in the neighborhood, but enough to say there is a presence. Plus it's easy to get to other desired places, such as Eastern Market.

6. Petworth

Technically located in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, Petworth's public transportation options make it a good location for those working in SE, but wanting to get away from the downtown feel when it comes to off-work hours. The neighborhood mixes old and new construction and has developed a reputation for being a hip area due to recent revitalization. Today residents enjoy the many eateries, nightclubs, indie shops and other hot spots in the area. Metro's Green and Yellow Lines run through the neighborhood's station which goes to the southern section of the city and transfers can be made to other lines or buses that will take you to the southeast.

7. Alexandria, VA

Alexandria is a popular place for DC commuters. Dating back to 1749, Alexandria remains a prominent place to live. Old Town still has a weekly farmers' market that has been continuously running since 1753. The homes are quaint and many of them are historic landmarks. Several landmarks have been restored and opened as museums. The Del Ray neighborhood is also located in Alexandria and has many cool eateries, coffee shops and other small businesses, which form the heart of this community. It's considered less touristy and more family-friendly. The Yellow and Blue Metro Lines go right through Alexandria and the Blue will take you to SE DC. If you’d like some great ideas on some amazing places to stay in this area check out Apartment Showcase’s article on 15 of their Favorite Apartment Properties in Alexandria, VA.

8. Arlington, VA

Arlington is located just across the Potomac from Washington, DC, proper. A city with many diverse neighborhoods and housing options, there are enough options to suit almost any individual priority. A lot of development has occurred in Arlington, which makes it a popular choice for commuters who work in the District. The city is also known for its restaurants, shops and nightlight establishments. Not to mention it's so close to downtown Washington, the conveniences found in the city also make Arlington an attractive community. There is plenty of Metro access in Arlington. Depending on where you live, the rail's Blue, Yellow, Orange and Silver Lines are found in the city.

Depending on your personal preferences, there are a variety of choices when it comes to choosing a neighborhood or community to live in the DC area. Whether you choose to live within the District's borders or in one of the nearby suburbs, you can't go wrong because of the numerous mass transportation options that run to the Southeast Quadrant.




