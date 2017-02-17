Top 10 Places To Live If You Work In NE DC

Employment opportunities in the Washington, D.C., Metro area have been growing faster than the national average. In 2015, the region saw more than 68,000 new jobs added. As a result, many people are moving into the region or seeking to find a place that makes the commute to work easier. If you’re planning to relocate to be closer to your job in the Northeast quadrant of the District, you'll find there are a lot of neighborhoods to consider. This diverse area has an assortment of housing choices, from multi-floor apartment buildings to single-home family living,. DC's NE communities and local suburbs range from quiet tree-lined streets to neighborhoods with a flurry of activity. Check out these neighborhoods (in no particular order):

1. Edgewood

Edgewood is extremely community-minded as it’s quietly been undergoing a transformation in recent years. In addition to a real community feel, people are attracted to Edgewood's affordability when compared with some of its neighbors. Namely, one of the most modern and luxurious properties in its neighborhood is The Metropolitan Apartments, with its brand new construction and modern gourmet kitchens. The neighborhood homes are mostly turn of the 20th- century row houses and apartment buildings. Trinity Washington University also calls Edgewood home. About 50 percent of residents use public transportation to get to work. To help meet these needs, the Red Line's Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland-Catholic University Metro stations border opposite ends of the neighborhood's boundaries. There are also several bus stops in the area to assist with your transportation needs.

2. Brookland

If looking for suburban-style living, away from the city, but close enough for convenience to working in NE DC, Brookland may be a good place to call home. Located about four miles northeast of Capitol Hill and about 1.5 miles from the Maryland border, it has tree-lined streets, single-family homes and is very residential in nature. It also has an organic market, drug store, hardware store, farmers' market, eateries, boutiques and a few larger chain stores. The neighborhood is also known for the presence of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. More than 50 percent of residents drive to work, but the Brookland-CUA station on the Red Line of the Washington Metro is conveniently located right in the neighborhood, along with Metrobus stops. If you’re looking for apartments nearby, Rhode Island Row is one of many notable communities in the Brookland area located right in the heart of the action.

3. Eckington

Eckington's borders are roughly defined as the area between North Capitol St. NW, Rhode Island Avenue, Florida Avenue and the Metropolitan Branch Trail. A mostly residential area, the neighborhood lacks a lot of the commercialism some of the other communities possess, but it is located close enough to desired conveniences such as grocery stores, shops, eateries and nightclubs. Just two miles north of the U.S. Capitol, the neighborhood is close to the attractions downtown as well, but far enough away from the "touristy" aspects of the District, making it a relatively quiet neighborhood. Its historic architecture and green spaces are also a draw for many residents. If it's a small-town feel you're looking for, you might find it in Eckington, although the neighborhood is about to see some new construction. Many residents commute to work by car, but roughly 45 percent use public transportation. There are two stations located on Metrorail's Red Line just outside the neighborhood's borders, along with several bus options.

4. Woodridge

Woodridge is a quiet residential area located in the NE quadrant of the District and on the border of Maryland's Prince George's County. Its boundaries are defined by Eastern Avenue, Michigan Avenue, 18th Street and Bladensburg Road. Primarily comprised of single-family homes, there is not a lot of resident turnover in this neighborhood. About 60 percent of workers commute by car and 40 percent use public transportation. There are properties in the neighborhood such as Kaywood Gardens that offer an easy access to various bus routes and you will also be able to find many Metrorail options just a short stroll away.5. Stanton Park

Stanton Park is a small and relatively quiet residential area located in the northeast part of Capitol Hill. Its borders are F Street, 8th Street, East Capitol Street and 2nd Street. The homes in this neighborhood are a combination of row houses and Victorians, but some condos as well. The neighborhood is considered a family-friendly and community-minded one. Its proximity to the National Mall is a plus, along with having a park, playground and dog park. While there are some restaurants, Stanton Park is close to other neighborhoods with lots of restaurants, night life and other things to do. Additionally, Union Station is within walking distance and there are several bus stops in the neighborhood itself.

6. Bloomingdale

Eckington's neighbor, Bloomingdale, is technically in the NW section of town but is a place many working in NE can call home and still be relatively close to work. Located on the border of the Northwest and Northeast quadrants at North Capitol Street NW, this tree-lined neighborhood is approximately two miles north of Capitol Hill, which gives easy access to downtown attractions, but is far enough away from the hustle and bustle that takes place on the Mall. Bloomingdale is highly residential, but there are coffee shops, cafes and other eateries, along with a farmer's market. It's also in proximity to the popular U Street corridor. There are two Metro lines in the vicinity. The Red Line at NoMa-Gallaudet University station is about a 20-minute walk and will take you into NE DC, or the Shaw-Howard stop with access to the Green and Yellow Lines (with a transfer to the Red Line at Gallery Place) is about a 10-minute walk. There is also Metrobus access.

7. Arlington, VA

If you’ve already read 6 Reasons to Rent an Apartment in Arlington and still aren’t convinced, let me tell you why you should consider moving to Arlington. Northern Virginia is popular with DC commuters and Arlington's close proximity to the District makes it very attractive. People moving into the area can choose from the high-rise apartments to luxury one-family homes on tree-lined streets, with pretty much anything in between. Restaurants and shopping centers are plenty. Arlington schools are well-rated as well, making this city appealing to families or couples planning to have children. It's a little out of the way from NE, but Arlington is serviced by several Metro trains and buses that will connect you.

8. Takoma Park, MD

Takoma Park is located in Maryland's Montgomery County, just minutes from the DC border. Its diverse history dates back to the late 19th century when it was designed as a commuter suburb. Takoma Park has seen many transformations over time, including being known for its activism, progressiveness and artsy vibes. The city's neighborhoods are family-friendly with a high emphasis on green living and one apartment community that thrives on this is Deauville in Takoma Park, MD. Commuters typically drive or commute by mass transit to work. Takoma Park is located five minutes from the DC Takoma Metro station, which will take you straight to the NE quadrant.

9. Silver Spring, MD

Looking for city living with a suburban flavor? If so, Takoma Park's neighbor Silver Spring might be just what you seek. The city is located about six miles from downtown Washington and is a popular residence for commuters to the District. Silver Spring is art and history-centric, has plenty of parks, and foodies love the many different ethnic eateries that dot its streets. There are diverse neighborhoods which feature housing options ranging from large colonials to studio apartments and everything in between. Whether it's urban or country living, there is a neighborhood in Silver Spring that fits any need. Metrorail's Red Line has a stop in the city and the MARC train's Brunswick Line has a Silver Spring stop that goes to Union Station. There are also many bus options residents use to take to work. For a complete list of the 20 best apartments in Silver Spring check out this article from Apartment Showcase.

10. North Laurel, MD

Want to live away from the city atmosphere and put a fair amount of distance between work and home life? If so, North Laurel, MD might be the place to hang your hat. North Laurel is located in Howard County, MD and is about 25 miles from the Northeast quadrant of the District. Residents here primarily live in single-family homes and/or townhouses and enjoy the neighborhood's parks, lakes and other recreational amenities in country-like surroundings. In 2015, Money named North Laurel as one of the top 50 places to live in the United States. The commute can be difficult due to traffic, however Bowling Brook Apartments in Laurel is easily accessible to the MARC train's Camden Line stops and is about a 30-minute commute into the District.

Additionally, many neighborhoods in Northeast DC are seeing a lot of revitalization, including NoMa and Trinidad. As the city sees a lot of overall transformation, there are a number of other "up and coming" places to watch. To find your next place to live with easy commuter access to NE DC, check out Apartment Showcase.

