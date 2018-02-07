Refuel at the Office…Quietly: Healthy Snacks that Won’t Bug Your Officemates

Maybe you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get healthy. Maybe you’re just tired of bringing the same old snacks to work every day. Whatever your reason, it’s time to say good-bye to the days of smelly tuna fish on crackers or annoyingly crunchy granola bars. Instead, read below for a list of refreshingly tasty (and quiet!) office snacks that won’t bother your neighbor.

Snacks to Stash in Your Desk Drawer

Nuts. For an added health boost, stick to those low in carbohydrates, like almonds, pecans, macadamias, and hazelnuts.

Roasted Chickpeas. Just toss the chickpeas with olive oil and salt (and paprika if you’re a fan of spice), spread on a baking sheet, and stick in the oven at 425°F for about thirty minutes, flipping occasionally.

Jerky. Just make sure you stick to real jerky, not the “Slim Jim” style full of additives and preservatives.

Instant oatmeal. Your best bet is to stick with the unflavored variety (just flavor it yourself with berries or honey), but if you absolutely must get one with prepackaged flavoring, stick to the low-sugar options.

Vegetable soup. Another cold weather favorite, vegetable soup is both healthy and filling.

Banana with nut butter. Peanut, almond, cashew…the kind of nut butter you use is limited only by your taste buds.

DIY trail mix. Store-bought trail mix often contains a ridiculous amount of sugar, so make your own. One of our favorite combinations? Almonds, dark chocolate chips, and dried blueberries.

Edamame. The store-bought roasted variety is fine, but it’s also extremely easy to just steam and salt a batch at home.

Sweet potatoes. Having sweet potatoes for dinner? Just pop in an extra one and voila: you have an easy-to-eat and phenomenally healthy snack for work the next day.

Avocados. Sure, guacamole is great, but have you ever just eaten a lightly salted avocado on its own? And avocado toast is a thing for a reason. Toast a slice of bread and spread with fresh avocado. Creamy and full of “healthy” fat, avocados make a surprisingly filling pick-me-up.

Snacks to Stash in Your Communal Refrigerator

String cheese. It’s not just for kids! The string cheese you loved as a child is still just as delicious and portable as it’s always been. Pick one that uses part-skim milk to avoid the extra calories.

Greek yogurt. Add some fruit or nuts (or even honey) to make it interesting.

Hummus. Just be sure to pair it with a minimally crunchy vegetable like cherry tomatoes or bell pepper strips instead of carrots or celery in order to avoid the annoyed glances of your coworkers.

Goat cheese stuffed cherry peppers. These take almost no prep the night before and taste surprisingly indulgent.

Mini pitas with guacamole. Make sure to check the guacamole label to avoid those high in sodium. Or better yet, make your own using smashed up avocadoes, tomatoes, lime juice, salt, and pepper.

Cucumber slices with cream cheese. Use Greek whipped cream cheese instead of full fat to drastically cut calories on this one.

Deli meat/cheese rollup. Layer one slice of cheese (such as provolone or Havarti) on top of one slice of meat (turkey or chicken are your leanest options), then roll them up, and get snacking!

Fruit ice pop. If you make sure to get the ones that are 100 percent fruit, these can be a refreshingly healthy choice for those times you crave sweets.

Sushi. Most major grocery store chains have a refrigerated section full of ready-to-eat sushi, making it easier than ever to enjoy.

Caprese salad. While the original is tossed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar (which can get messy), it’s easy to make an office-friendly version by mixing fresh mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes with a light sprinkle of salt.

Whether these suggestions appeal to you all by themselves or simply inspire you to create your own, hopefully these snack choices encourage you to eat well (and quietly) in the new year. Your officemates will thank you!