Questions To Ask At The End Of A Job Interview To Make You Stand Out

Congratulations! You just pulled off the perfect interview. You had an answer for every question, you were articulate and professional, and you expressed knowledge of the field that clearly impressed. Satisfied, the interviewer closes her notebook, folds her hands across the table, and asks, “So, do you have any questions for us?”

“Nope,” you say. “I’m good.” Welp, so much for that perfect run.

The opportunity to ask questions at the end of an interview is more than a formality; it is a chance to stand out from the other candidates. More importantly, not having questions makes you look disinterested and detached. After all, why should the company be interested in you as a candidate if you aren’t interested in the company as an employer?

Prepare to Stand Out

You should prepare three to five after-interview questions. You can memorize them or write them in your notebook ahead of time. Don’t plan on bringing a notebook? Time to change your plan. Taking notes during the interview will help you to devise pointed after-interview questions. It’s also just a good habit to get into.

You’ll find a sample set of after-interview questions below. Feel free to spruce them up to focus on your specific field or the position. You can also craft your own. When devising after-interview questions, always remember that their main purpose is to express your interest in the position and signal your goal to succeed should you be hired.

The After-Interview Questions

How would you describe an average day for this position?

This question shows your desire to learn about the position in order to excel at it. It also helps you fill in the details so you can determine if this position is a good fit.

How is performance measured and reviewed?

Again, you're signaling your desire to excel in the position. This question is a good way to get beyond the hypothetical and learn what it takes to succeed in real time.

What is the company culture like?

You aren’t just going to be an employee; you’re going to be a part of the company and its culture. This question tells the interviewer you’re as interested in the company as you are in the position. It shows you aren’t only looking at the job as a source of income, but as a partnership between you and them.

What do you like best about working for this company?

This question allows the interviewer to open up and discuss the company from an insider’s perspective. It ends the interview on a personable note and provides you with valuable information. We don’t recommend asking the interviewer about negative experiences, though. Best to keep the tempo upbeat.

What are the development opportunities for this position?

During an interview, you want to show that you can do the job, but you also want to show that you are the type of employee who seeks opportunities to develop and grow the position. This question does exactly that.

What are the next steps in the hiring process?

Ending the interview with this question demonstrates preparedness and enthusiasm. It also lets you know the time frame the company is working in, so you don’t spend days obsessively hitting refresh on your inbox.

You may have noticed these questions don’t just make you stand out at the end of the interview. As a bonus, they also grant you a sense of how the job operates and what life is like at the company. This information will help you assess your potential employers as much as they are assessing you, so you can envision whether or not this is the right position or company for you.