Make Your Job Search Your Top New Year’s Resolution

When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, “get a new job” is among the most popular, right up there with “lose weight,” “quit smoking,” “exercise more,” and “lay off the booze.”

Of course, resolutions are made to be broken—at least it seems that way. But changing jobs is the resolution you need to keep for you to keep pace in an increasingly fluid working world.

A 2016 survey by Spherion® Staffing found 62 percent of U.S. workers thought about making a professional change in the new year. Those employees know something every worker should know: the days are over when an employee can count on spending a career at one company before pocketing a gold watch from their grateful boss and riding off into the retirement sunset.

The wise worker is one who places his career fate firmly in his own hands by adroitly navigating the changes necessary to remain marketable and employed. In today’s competitive and changing economy, movement is essential for workers to avoid stagnation, re-establish their value, learn more and earn more.

When you get to the heart of them, New Year’s resolutions are about personal growth and determining what measures you can take to become the best version of yourself. If your list doesn’t include career enhancement, you risk falling behind the ranks of your peers who realize there comes a time when to move up or move ahead, you have to move on.

So if 2018 is your year to land a new job, here are steps to work on over the next few weeks to make your search more manageable:

Polish Your Resume

Prepare different versions so you can pick the appropriate variation for a specific position.

Update and Fine-Tune Your Linkedin Account

Follow companies in your field to learn about new opportunities, add keywords to your headline and profile, and set your account to let recruiters know you're open to learning about new opportunities (but remember, while LinkedIn endeavors to hide that you're open from current employers, they can't guarantee privacy).

Organize Your Search

Set aside time to browse job boards or individual company websites, gather research on companies that interest you and make a list of contacts at desired workplaces. A dream job won’t materialize overnight.

Draft Your Talking Points

This is important for networking face-to-face, by email or phone. Note your preferred job title or function and several companies you’d like to work for including your dream company. Summarize your work experience.

Spread the Word

Let your network know you're serious about finding a job. People are usually willing to help if you're clear on what you want them to do. Use those talking points!

Conduct Mock Interviews

Get a trusted and objective person or two to lead the interview. Prep him or her with information about the position and company. Make sure to ask for—and listen to—constructive feedback.

If these activities seem a tad ambitious since 2018 is still months away, imagine how life will change with new employment. Imagine the kind of job that makes you look forward to Mondays. There are many reasons why a new job may be the most important resolution you make this New Year. Just starting a serious job search can help you:

Tackle Fear

Staying in cruise control should be relegated to your vehicle—not the way you view your efforts at work. Stop allowing fear to drive your decisions instead of passion or purpose.

Adopt a Growth Mindset

Tired of doing your current job without much thought or effort? Ever feel bored or unsatisfied? A new job can jumpstart different experiences, stimulate your creativity and spark a new attitude about moving forward.

Focus on the Future

Commit to finding satisfaction and happiness at work. Take a long view of career goals and the steps needed to get there.

Stop Complaining

No one wants to hear constant job-related whining by Doug Downer and Debbie Dismal. If your job requires frequent mental health days or actual sick days, it’s beyond time to polish the resume, go into network overdrive and buy a new interview suit.

Improve Your Skill Set

Today's job market is a fast-changing one that requires you to keep pace and possess the most in-demand skills in your industry.

Create a Fresh Start

A new year is a great time to plan for new accomplishments. No matter where you are in your career, improvements are always worth pursuing.

Resolve to make your job change at least one resolution you keep. If you sometimes put the “pro” in procrastination, start planning sooner than later to realize your goal. Onward toward new beginnings in 2018!

