How to Make Working After Hours Bearable

Sometimes 40 hours a week doesn't cut it, and pulling some overtime is required to get the job done. But working after hours doesn't have to be all bad. With some forethought, you can make it downright bearable.

Set a Goal for the Evening

Yes, you must work overtime; no, you don't have to complete your entire to-do list. Unless you're working against a specific deadline, set a manageable goal for that evening's work, decide how long you can reasonably work, and stick to that plan. Once you've accomplished your goal, stop working and head home guilt-free.

Prioritize and Don't Procrastinate

Tackle less-than-desirable tasks first. The sense of accomplishment you feel getting those out of the way will energize you for the rest of your work.

If Possible, Leave the Office

If it's feasible to work after hours from home or a coffee shop, then do so. The change in scenery will keep you from feeling like you live at the office. Plus, you can change into your sweats or yoga pants.

Take a Break

This might seem counterintuitive, but it's a good idea to take a quick break between business hours and after hours. This might be a healthy dinner break (more on this in a minute), or it might be a trip to the gym, a meditation break or a short nap. Think about how much more productive you feel on afternoons when you take lunch instead of eating at your desk; the same is true for a dinner break when you're pulling extra hours.

Tip: Download a meditation app for your smartphone. You'll be amazed at how refreshing a 10- or 15-minute guided meditation can be.

Eat a Healthy Dinner

Especially when the whole team is working long hours, it's easy to indulge in heavy takeout dinners (particularly on the client's dime). After all, dinner might feel like all you have to look forward to, so why not indulge in pizza or Chinese? Think again. The ensuing food coma will hinder your productivity—plus, do you really want to spend your time after busy season trying to lose 10 to 15 pounds?