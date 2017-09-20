Across the world, companies are beginning to realize the importance of making organizations attractive to women. According to a 2017 Pew Research study, women comprise 46.8 percent of the US workforce. This fact, in addition to the fact that, according to the same study, that we outnumber men in the workforce by 10.3 million, means that the competition for female candidates is about to be hotter than ever.

Will your organization make the cut? Here’s how to ensure your company is attractive to women:

This goes without saying: more than 40 years after the battle for equal pay, women still make 0.79 to every dollar a male makes. Pay for performance in a role regardless of gender and you have a compelling recruiting and talent acquisition strategy.

Upward mobility

Women want to see that there is a way to progress in skill and levels of responsibility and compensation in your organization. Show women there is opportunity at higher levels of management, and then offer proper management and leadership development training along with mentorship programs. Bonus points if these mentors are diverse.

Recognition and Reward

Show pride in your employees and reward for performance. It seems simple yet so many women leave positions when they feel passed over for promotions, unheard or, even worse, unappreciated. Pay for performance, reward for effort, and make it about the work.

Flexibility and Work-Life Balance

It’s not just maternity leave we’re talking about here (although generous family leave policies are incredibly attractive): the days of working 24/7 with no time to live and enjoy life are over. Flexible work schedules, remote working days, cloud-based teams, proper support when women are shouldering “second-shift” issues such as childcare, elder care, and the like, will make you an employer of choice.

Passion Projects

Punching away at your desk for days on end can lead to stagnation and boredom. Allow employees to stretch their talents and work on projects that utilize different skills and stretch their capabilities to breathe new life into their work day. Variety, challenge, and meaningful work is the spice of life that top candidates can’t resist.

Women are the key to the future of work, so start now to attract them. You’re not just attracting a more diverse workforce; you’re building a bigger, brighter future for your organization.