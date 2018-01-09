Paratransit Drivers

Transdev - Hyattsville, MD.

$1,000 Sign-On Bonus $16.00 up to $20.00!

Mark your calendar now for our Job Fair!

When: Thursday, March 15th – 9am-6pm and Saturday, March 10th – 10am-2pm

Where: Transdev Services, Inc.

3201 Hubbard Road Hyattsville, MD 20785

Transdev Services, Inc. is hiring Paratransit Drivers to start immediately in its Hyattsville, MD facility. We are looking for safe, friendly drivers to help passengers move throughout Prince George’s County and Washington, DC. Transdev proudly serves our communities with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) transportation. Come join the largest private sector operator of public transportation in North America – one that cares about its employees, passengers and their communities.

WHY DRIVE WITH US?

No experience needed!

$1,000 Sign-on Bonus!

Paid Training!

Starting salary $16.00 up to $20.00 hourly.

Paid health benefits, holiday pay, paid time off, along with flexible work schedules.

Transport passengers throughout the Prince George’s County and the Washington, DC area in a safe and courteous manner.

Ability to advance your career!

Each employee will be required to bid a shift which includes weekdays, evenings, and weekends shifts.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be at least 21 years old or older with a high school diploma, GED or equivalent.

Must have a valid driver’s license for at least 5 years.

Must have a clean driving record in MD, DC, or VA and be able to bring your certified MVR to the interview.

Must possess excellent customer service and communication skills.

Must be punctual with an emphasis on your attendance.

Must submit to drug testing, DOT physical, and an extensive criminal background check.

Must be able to work in all types of weather.

Must be able to complete driver training.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS INCLUDE ABILITY TO

Sit for extended periods of time.

Lift, push, pull, and carry tools, objects, or equipment above shoulder level without assistance.

Move up and down stairs easily.

Reach overhead and below the knees, including bending, twisting, pulling, and stooping.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 1-855-3DRIVER.

For more information please visit our website at www.transdevna.com/careers

Transdev is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and welcomes all qualified applicants. Applicants will receive fair and impartial consideration without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic data, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion or other legally protected status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.

Drug free workplace

New Age Protection is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. It is our policy to provide equal opportunities to all applicants and employees regardless of race, religion, gender, color, national origin, ethnicity, age, marital status, veteran status, disability, and/or other legally protected status.



********** New Age Protection Job Fair **********



We are hosting a Job Fair, on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 9AM – 3PM.



The location of the Job Fair:



6551 Loisdale Court, Suite 801

Springfield, VA 22150



We are searching for qualified candidates who have an active TS/SCI clearance to fill the following vacancies: Access Control Specialists, Escorts, Help Desk Support, Histotechnician, Intelligence Research Specialist, and Staff Accountant; in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. We highly encourage vets to join!!



Please, bring a copy of your resume, ID, and dress professionally. We look forward to meeting everyone!



If you would like to apply beforehand or have any questions, you may contact the Corporate Recruiter Darlyn Coleman by phone (703) 924-3057 or via email dcoleman@new-age-inc.com. Candidates may visit our website at www.new-age-inc.com.

ANNANDALE SCHOOL CAMPUS · MARCH 08, 2018 from 4 PM to 6 PM

7010 Braddock Road Annandale, VA 22003

LAUREL SCHOOL CAMPUS · MARCH 21, 2018 from 4 PM to 6 P

8920 Whiskey Bottom Road Laurel, MD 20723

FAIRFAX SCHOOL CAMPUS · MARCH 22, 2018 from 4 PM to 6 PM

11230 Waples Mill Road Fairfax, VA 22030

Come see what PHILLIPS Programs Schools are all about! Our Schools are nationally acclaimed and blue ribbon awarded.

PHILLIPS is also the recipient of The Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non Profit Management.

If you are interested in making a change in the new school year, this is a great time to check us out.

Stop by and pick up some information, get a tour of our campuses, or speak to one of our supervisors about positions that may be available in the new 2018-2019 school year.

Positions that MAY BE available:

Special Education Teachers Speech and Language Pathologists School Counselors

Assistant Teachers/1:1 Aides Occupational/Physical Therapists Behavior Management

Support Assistants Office Assistants/Administrative Bus Drivers/Bus Aides

Bus Driver requirements: Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with Passenger and School Bus endorsements

We offer competitive salaries and benefits to include tuition reimbursement and professional development opportunities.

Can’t make it? Send your letter of interest and resume to:

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR/Job Fair

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003

FAX: 703-658-2378 EMAIL: resumes.annandale@phillipsprograms.org

WEBSITE: www.phillipsprograms.org PHILLIPS Programs is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Wednesday March 7, 2018 · 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Location: 7010 Braddock Road Annandale, VA 22003

Come see what PHILLIPS Family Partners is all about! PHILLIPS Family Partners helps families grow together by offering home and community-based counseling and behavior therapy. Join our clinical team of licensed mental health professionals, and BCBA/ABA’s.

PHILLIPS Family Partners is a nationally recognized initiative named by the Center for the Study at Social Policy for helping youth thrive. If you are interested in making a change in your career, this is a great time to check us out. Stop by and pick up some information, get a tour of our program, or speak to one of our representatives about positions that are available now.

Positions available:

BCBA Therapists (Full Time/Part Time) ABA Therapists (Full Time/Part Time)

Family Counselors (Full Time/Part Time) Family Mentors (Part Time)

Can’t make it? Send your letter of interest and resume to:

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR/Job Fair

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003

FAX: 703-658-2378

EMAIL: resumes.fp@phillipsprograms.org

WEBSITE: www.phillipsprograms.org

PHILLIPS Programs is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Automation Personnel Services, Inc. has immediate openings for entry level Food Production Line Employees for companies in Alexandria/Landmark Area.

HIRING EVENT

WALK-INS WELCOME

From 10:00 am -3:00 pm

Gunston Plaza

7742 Gunston Plaza

Lorton, VA 22079

All shifts are available.

Pay Rate: $9.00 an hour

Requirements:

Must be able to stand for 8 hours

Must be able to work in refrigerated sections and/or wet areas

Drug screen/ E-Verify

Join us at your earliest convenience and you will meet with a hiring manager and be interviewed on the spot!

Hablamos Espanol.

You may start the application process on our website, www.apstemps.com. Once you have completed the online application, please contact our branch at 703-337-2707 to set up an interview. Please bring valid identification for the I-9 process.

Equal Opportunity Employer

703-337-2707

www.apstemps.com

APS is seeking qualified educators in the following areas:

Special Education

ESOL/HILT

Reading

Science (Chemistry/Physics)

Math

American Sign Language

Library Media

Montessori

Dual Endorsed (licensed in two content areas or more)

Candidates must apply at www.apsva.us/careers

Click Apply Today

Fill out new application/edit existing

Apply to posting for Instructional Career Fair

Only qualified candidates will be contacted via email to set up an interview.

Questions? Email careers@aspva.us