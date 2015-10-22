9 Work Habits of Successful People

Ah, the sweet smell of success. You’ve come across individuals who have the air of it at some point in your working career, and the sensation is powerful. They radiate a certain élan, capturing your attention, standing out from the rest of the pack with people gravitating toward them.

You may have even asked the golden question: were they born that way, or is success something they learned?

The truth is that it is something that can be learned through hard work and determination. Successful people work at being successful, and the tactics they employ are quite useful. Take a few notes from their book, and get some of that winning formula for yourself:

They are resolute and determined

They are resolute and determined when it comes to achieving their goals. Successful people spend time defining what’s important to them, then set out a plan on how to get there. They’re also incredibly adaptable; they acknowledge when things change and adjust their goals accordingly. The concept of giving up is not in their DNA.

They don’t care what you think of them

In other words, they don’t seek approval. They are comfortable in their skin, believe in themselves, and are more likely to focus on the work than the perception of others. They care about building relationships, but they’re not obsessed with public opinion. They want results, not heaps of praise.

They invest in building relationships that matter

They understand they can’t do it all on their own, so you’ll find successful people cultivating relationships with people of all levels, expertise and skills. They believe in creating a powerful network that can serve them in all aspects, and they engage and nurture it regularly.

They accept failure and do not fear it

Success-oriented individuals recognize pushing boundaries and taking some calculated risks can result in failure, which they view as an opportunity to learn and improve their game. Let’s use a sports analogy: they’d rather risk getting hurt in the game than stand on the sidelines.

They do not engage in gossip or office politics

They know gossip is a downward spiral of negativity, and they actively avoid it. They keep their finger on the pulse of company culture, but they never engage in information trading. They understand the power of information and their image.

They take responsibility

As actively as they accept accolades, they do not shy away from taking the hit when things go wrong. They face up to consequences with confidence and don’t pass the blame to others.

They pay attention to their personal wellbeing

Successful people are often associated with brutal work schedules, but they live the mantra of “work hard, play hard.” They know that to be at their very best, they need to look after their mental and physical wellbeing and carve out time to do so. They’re comfortable saying no to anything that stands in the way of crucial recharging time.

They’re not envious of other’s successes

Rather than being envious, they view other successful people as an opportunity to gain insights and learn. They acknowledge wins and recognize there is much to be learned from watching and working with others. They stick with other winners to surround themselves with success.

Lastly, successful people seek opportunities

And have also been known to make them. Any chance to increase their success and achieve their aspirations is avidly sought and seized. They value any opportunity to grow and challenge themselves. They never rest on their laurels.

If you’ve ever wanted to know how you can be more successful in your career, refer to the list above and apply these traits to your daily working life. Remember, it is never too late to implement these strategies, and you may find they’ll take your career to a whole new level.